Coffee Concerts at the Lakeville Area Arts Center will present a recital of rarely heard masterworks by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and William Grant Still live and live-streamed Sunday, May 8, at 2 p.m. at the Arts Center, 20195 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville.
“Over history there have been countless composers with the mission to celebrate their unique cultures through music,” bassoonist and Trilloquy podcaster Garrett McQueen said. “While this was certainly true for Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and William Grant Still, celebrating cultural commonalities was also part of the mission of these two once overlooked composers of African descent.”
The program includes Coleridge-Taylor’s “Nonet, Op. 2,” “Five Negro Melodies” for piano trio, and William Grant Still’s Vignettes for oboe, bassoon, and piano.
Coleridge-Taylor (1875-1912) was a British composer, hailed by Sir Edward Elgar as “far and away the cleverest fellow amongst the young men.”
Still (1895–1978) was a prolific, influential American composer and conductor, active in the Harlem Renaissance and Hollywood.
“The Vignettes are a collection of folk tunes from the Americas arranged by Still,” said oboist Carrie Vecchione. “They are simple, sweet, charming tunes, with a lot of audience appeal.”
Performers include Rui Du, violin; Hyobi Sim, viola; Laura Sewell, cello; Rolf Erdahl, double bass; Carrie Vecchione, oboe; Jennifer Gerth, clarinet; Garrett McQueen, bassoon; Ellen Dinwiddie Smith, horn; and Pınar Basgöze and Hanna HyunJung Kim, piano.
Audrey Johnson Companies is celebrating its 56th anniversary in residential and commercial real estate in Lakeville. In honor of this occasion, they are a Season Sponsor for this 14th season of the Coffee Concerts at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
