The following events and classes are offered at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. To purchase tickets, go online to lakevilleareaartscenter.com or by calling 952-985-4640.

First Thursday Pub Night: Me and Mr. Wright – Victoria Johnson and William Wright will give their debut performance 6-9 p.m. March 2 at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. Mixing classic and modern rock from across the decades, featuring artists like Stevie Nicks, The Beatles, Pearl Jam, R.E.M., Nirvana and more. Tickets are $9.

