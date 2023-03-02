The following events and classes are offered at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. To purchase tickets, go online to lakevilleareaartscenter.com or by calling 952-985-4640.
First Thursday Pub Night: Me and Mr. Wright – Victoria Johnson and William Wright will give their debut performance 6-9 p.m. March 2 at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. Mixing classic and modern rock from across the decades, featuring artists like Stevie Nicks, The Beatles, Pearl Jam, R.E.M., Nirvana and more. Tickets are $9.
The South Metro Chorale will have its annual Cabaret variety show at 7:30 p.m. March 4 and 3 p.m. March 5. This year’s theme centers around traveling the world. The emcee is local performing artist Doug Anderson. Tickets cost $20/$15 seniors and students.
“Ben-Hur” will be performed by the Twin Cities Homeschoolers for the Arts 7 p.m. March 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. March 10-12. In the performance, Judah Ben-Hur’s life drastically changes as the result of the betrayal of a friend. Based on the 1880 best-selling novel by Lew Wallace, this stage adaptation by John McGreevey shows how Ben-Hur’s desperate journey of anger and revenge ultimately ends in forgiveness, repentance and salvation after encounters with a Nazarene. Tickets are $12/$10 for groups of 20 or more.
“Dance With Me” will be performed 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, by Twin Cities Ballet. TCB’s professional ballet dancers will stage an interactive performance event designed for families and children ages preschool through 8. The programs are less than an hour long. ”Dance With Me” highlights age- and ability-appropriate body movement using different forms of dance, and features unique monthly themes, short dance classes, optional audience participation and short performance demonstrations in costume by TCB’s professional company dancers. Tickets are $6.
“Willy Wonka” will be performed by CastleCo Theatre 7 p.m. March 22-25 and 28-30 and April 1; 2 p.m. March 25 and April 1; 4 p.m. March 26; and 5:30 p.m. April 2. In the musical, attendees will take a stroll through a world of pure imagination with Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka the Musical!” “The musical follows the story of five children who are chosen to tour Mr. Wonka’s world-famous chocolate factory. Watch to find out if the children will succeed in winning a lifetime supply of chocolate, or if their naughty behaviors will get the best of them. This stage production features songs from the 1971 Gene Wilder film version. “Willy Wonka” runs approximately 2.5 hours with a 15-minute intermission and is most enjoyed by ages 7 to adult. Tickets are Floor and Main $17/$15 (age 60-plus), Balcony $15.
A Tribute to Queen will be performed by Jonny James and the Hall of Fames 7:30 p.m. March 31. Queen was one of the most popular, ambitious and beloved classic rock bands ever. The show aims to perform the music live with all the energy, extravagance and rock attendees can handle. Featuring hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Somebody to Love,” “We Will Rock You” and many more. Tickets are $34/$38.
Local residents can register for Summer Art Classes at lakevilleareaartscenter.com. There are more than 70 sessions of classes including pottery, jewelry, glass, theater and painting for all skill and age levels. It is recommend to register early, as many camps and workshops fill quickly.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.