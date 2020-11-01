Staff at the Lakeville Area Arts Center has been working hard to ensure that programs and events are available to the community, in a wide variety of ways, staff said in a recent email, and classes and events continue to evolve based on the latest guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The Arts Center is offering:
Art Kits To-Go
Art Kits To-Go, which offer a wide variety of painting and ceramic projects, are on sale, offering several new kits. Discounts of 15 to 25% will be offered for a limited time.
To receive special discount codes, follow the Lakeville Area Arts Center on Facebook. Discount codes will be posted by mid-November. More is at tinyurl.com/y48r2orc.
Film Series
The Arts Center’s Film Series includes classics, holiday favorites, made in Minnesota, musicals and more. There will be general admission theater seating, state-of-the-art sound and visuals, along with our in-house bar serving craft beers, wine and concessions.
Upcoming shows include “The Mighty Ducks” Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.; “Jailhouse Rock” Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.
Purchase tickets online at tinyurl.com/yylz5gnk.
‘Miracle on Christmas Lake’
Live theater will be on stage at the Arts Center with “Miracle on Christmas Lake” – a zany and heart-warming story of soap opera star Colin Avery returning to his father’s theater in rural Minnesota with his new “mosquito hating” wife, Tess, to find the theater on the verge of bankruptcy. After losing his cast, watch hilarity ensue as he scrabbles to save the theater.
In-person performances will be Nov. 13 and 14, 19-21 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $13 per person.
A livestream of the performances will be available Nov. 15, 19, 21. Tickets are $10 per person
Purchase tickets online at tinyurl.com/yxf48oqr
‘A Naughty Nutcracker’
Adults, looking for something new, different and just a bit naughty can find it with Twin Cities Ballet’s production of “A Naughty Nutcracker.” The producers say to leave the kids at home and join TCB’s professional dancers for a brand new cabaret style spin on the classic holiday ballet. With a nod and a wink, this original parody show shatters ballet stereotypes as it combines humor, fun, the unexpected and a splash of the risque, in an evening of adult fun and good cheer, organizers say.
TCB says the production is suitable for ages 17-plus.
In-person shows are Nov. 27 and 28 at 9 p.m.
Tickets cost $35 per person.
Purchase tickets online at tinyurl.com/yyfs449b.
‘Mini-Nutcracker’
The “Mini-Nutcracker” is an abbreviated version of Twin Cities Ballet’s classic, “A Minnesota Nutcracker,” designed to introduce children to the magic of this family favorite. This beloved holiday tradition with soaring music by Tchaikovsky aims to hold the attention of even the youngest theater-goer.
Suitable for all ages, this version is less than an hour and is performed by cast members from Twin Cities Ballet’s full-length production.
The in-person performance is Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $12 or $15 per person.
A livestream will be offered Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $12 per person.
Purchase tickets online at tinyurl.com/yyfs449b.
Simple Gifts
Award-winning guitarist Billy McLaughlin is the leader of Simple Gifts, a six-member ensemble that has gained a loyal following for its acoustic, instrumental and vocal renditions of yuletide carols, hymns and seasonal favorites such as “Carol of the Bells,” “Silent Night” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” The ensemble uses its Celtic whistle, piano, acoustic guitar and voices to combine traditional folk music with a variety of modern elements.
In-person performance will be Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets at $30 and $35 at the door.
A livestream will be available for $24 per person.
Purchase tickets online at tinyurl.com/y2vutnnu.
More about classes and the 2020-21 season at the Arts Center is at lakevillemn.gov/149/Lakeville-Area-Arts-Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.