The public is invited to view a traveling art exhibit by floral painter Noel VanTol. The exhibit is on display at Lakeville City Hall through the end of July, at which time the exhibit will move to the Lakeville Area Arts Center gallery through the end of August. Exhibit hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., evenings hours vary based on building activities.
VanTol was raised in a florist family in Minneapolis and Mankato. Studying art in her formative years fueled her passion for painting, however buying the family business, Mankato’s Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse, she was left with little time. Retirement, after 43 years, gave her the opportunity to use her artistic energy for watercolor and acrylic painting. “I have lived and breathed flowers all my life,” said VanTol. “Through this I have found my niche and appreciation for all nature provides.”
The Lakeville Area Arts Center is at 20965 Holyoke Ave. in Lakeville.
For additional information, call 952-985-4640, or visit the website at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com.
