The following events are slated in the coming months at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. To purchase tickets, go online at lakevilleareaartscenter.com or call 952-985-4640.
First Thursday Pub Night: Jeff Ray
From his days of traveling through Memphis, Ray has developed a fresh and original “East-meets-West” bluesy Americana sound, which he will put on display Thursday, Nov. 4, 6 to 9 p.m. Ray’s guitar playing style has been noted for his ability to keep a bass note thumping while gliding a glass slide across the fret board, providing the feel of two guitar players. The band also features harmonica, bass and washboard. Tickets are $8.
Her Majesty’s Royal Subjects: A Tribute to Queen
Jonny James and the Hall of Fames will perform their tribute to Queen on Nov. 5 and 6, 7:30 p.m.
Queen was one of the most popular, ambitious and beloved classic rock bands ever, and the concert will feature hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Somebody to Love,” “We Will Rock You” and many more. Jonny James and the Hall of Fames also do the tribute shows “The Song Remains the Same” (Led Zeppelin), and Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon and Other Floydian Tales.” Tickets are $35/$39.
Dance With Me
Twin Cities Ballet’s professional dancers will perform “Dance With Me” at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, which is a fun-filled interactive performance event designed for families and children ages preschool through 8. The programs are less than an hour long Tuesdays: Nov. 9, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 1, April 12, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are free for November.
'The ReGifters'
Expressions Community Theater will stage “The ReGifters,” which recounts the story of when a couple “regifts” a not-so-great Christmas present, then finds out it’s worth a fortune and will stop at nothing to get it back. But they’re not the only ones who rewrapped it. In the mad pursuit to reclaim the gift, everyone who gave it away learns about friendship, real wealth and the value of a gift truly given. Performances will be Nov. 12 and 13, 18-20 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 14 and 21 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15.
Mini-Nutcracker
The “Mini-Nutcracker” is a abbreviated version of Twin Cities Ballet’s classic, “A Minnesota Nutcracker,” designed to introduce children to the magic of this family favorite. This beloved holiday tradition with soaring music by Tchaikovsky promises to hold the attention of even the youngest theatergoer. Suitable for all ages, this version is less than an hour and is performed by cast members from Twin Cities Ballet’s full-length production. Performances will be Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Tickets are $12/$15.
