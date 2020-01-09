First Thursday Pub Night includes two more shows in Lakeville
The First Thursday Pub Night features two more shows in 2020 at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
The series has included a collection of musical artists offering up doses of rock, bluegrass, folk and more.
Season tickets were available last year for the 6-9 p.m. shows, but Pub Night tickets are also sold for individual peformances for $8.
The schedule includes:
Relativity the Band, Feb. 6, 2020
Voted one of the best bands from Northfield, a town known for great music, the band combines vocals, guitar, mandolin and fiddle to create a fun and eclectic evening of music. Playing a variety of popular acoustic covers of current Top 40 songs to classic and folk rock, such as the Lumineers, Avett Brothers, Fleetwood Mac and the Indigo Girls.
Jeff Ray, March 5, 2020
From his days of traveling through Memphis, Ray has developed a fresh and original “East-meets-West” bluesy Americana sound. The band also features harmonica, bass and washboard.
More information at 952-985-4640 or lakevilleareaartscenter.com.
Coffee Concerts to feature chamber music
The Coffee Concerts will return to the Lakeville Arts Arts Center for the 2020 season
The series features a wide array of chamber music, general admission seating and complimentary coffee and treats.
Coffee Concert No. 1: Quince Vocal Quartet, Jan. 12, 2020, 2 p.m., is described as angelic and energetic, comforting and inciting, virtuosically disciplined, and noisy.
Coffee Concert No. 2: OboeBass! Americana, March 1, 2020, 2 p.m., will feature OboeBass!, with Carrie Vecchione on oboe and Ralph Erdahl on bass, an award-winning duo who will explore Americana.
Coffee Concert No. 3: Maithree - The Music of Friendship, April 5, 2020, 2 p.m., features Maithree, with Pat O’Keefe on clarinet and Nirmala Rajasekar on veena, fusing worlds of musical wonder and virtuosity.
Coffee Concert No. 4: Chamber Music Society of Minnesota, June 7, 2020, 2 p.m., will perform Dvorak and Mozart quintets, and described as “A jewel in the state’s cultural crown.”
All concerts will be at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., and cost $18/$15 (ages 60-plus/18 and under).
More information at 952-985-4640 or lakevilleareaartscenter.com.
Simon & Garfunkel Tribute is Jan. 31
“Bridge Over Troubled Water”: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute will be Jan. 31, 2020, 7:30 p.m., at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave.
Collective Unconscious, along with a live orchestra, will present Simon & Garfunkel’s album “Bridge Over Troubled Water” in its entirety. Jeff Engholm, Muggsy Lauer and George Maurer are bringing a full horn section and string quartet for this iconic show, which includes songs such as “Kodachrome/Maybellene,” “Cecilia,” “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” “The Boxer” and of course, the title track.
Tickets are $31 and $35.
More information at 952-985-4640 or lakevilleareaartscenter.com.
Pink Floyd tribute band to perform
Pink Floyd “Dark Side of the Moon” and Other Floydian Tales, Feb. 7, 2020, 7:30 p.m., Lakeville Area Arts Center.
Jonny James and the Hall of Fames will present Pink Floyd’s legendary album “Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety, along with favorite selections from “The Wall” and “Wish You Were Here.” It promises to be a spooky, psychedelic evening of killer guitars and crazy synths. Cost: $31/$35.
More information at 952-985-4640 or lakevilleareaartscenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.