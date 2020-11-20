The city of Lakeville is making the following changes in its operations due to the new executive orders related to spread of COVID-19.

Lakeville Area Arts Center

Discontinue concert and theater productions and rehearsals unless productions can be done virtually along with all art classes through Dec. 18.

Allow church services on Sunday which are permitted by the executive order.

Allow part-time building attendants to continue to work at the facility working on numerous maintenance projects, which will also allow for pick-up and drop-off of pottery projects and Art Kits To Go, which is consistent with what occurred in the spring.

Heritage Center

Close facility until Jan. 11, 2021.

Allow church services on Sunday and Tuesday evenings, which are permitted by the executive order.

Commence virtual classes again.

Lakeville Arenas

The Arenas Board is meeting on Wednesday to discuss, but assumptions are that the Arenas are closed in line with the executive order

City Council meetings

The city will return to all-virtual meetings utilizing Amazon Chime starting with the work session on Monday. The Dec. 7 meeting has a public hearing for the 2021 fee schedule that was already advertised, so we will allow for in-person testimony, but staff and council will be virtual. We will have a staff person on premise to make sure anybody who shows up in person can testify.

The Central Maintenance Facility, Water Treatment Facility and Police Department remain closed to the public. City Hall remains open for now, but the city is encouraging as much business to be done online or over the phone. Staff continues to work both in person and virtual, so people are encouraged to contact staff members by phone or email.

