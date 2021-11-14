Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota recognized 92 honorees with the 2021 Spirit Award at a special online celebration on Sept. 23, 2021.
The honorees include Rashid Olad, positive support specialist from Burnsville, and Michael Burket, desktop support specialist from Lakeville.
The award honors employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the statewide organization. Honorees are nominated by their supervisors.
“I look forward to Spirit Awards all year,” said Patrick Thueson, CEO for Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. “It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate the spirit of joy and excellence that our recipients bring to all they do. Day in and day out, their dedication to those we serve is an inspiration to all of us.”
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota.
Today, with 2,500 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service supports one in 65 Minnesotans through services that foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore family health and wellness, empower people with disabilities, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults.
For comprehensive information about the work of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, visit lssmn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.