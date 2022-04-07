Park bench project mixes art with functionality
For the most part, park benches are in places that offer a spectacular view or a spot to rest after a long walk.
The city of Lakeville wants to add a new dimension to the park bench experience by adding new ones that are works of art to inspire and encourage lingering.
The Lakeville Area Arts Center has issued a request for qualifications from area artists to vie for the chance to design one of three benches that will be placed in Jensen, East Community and Casperson parks.
Arts Center Director Joe Masiarchin said the project stems from the center’s strategic plan, which has as one goal to expand the presence of art in the community. While the center has recently increased efforts to put more art programs and performances in various locations, the art bench project is being viewed as an extension of that effort and the center’s Art Walk.
In 2018, the Arts Center completed an external Art Walk on the grounds that included Art Nooks with sculptures and other works of art.
The Art Walk added new commissioned piece last year and is working with Lakeville North High School to design additional features this year, along with a new community art sculpture slated to be worked on during the September Lakeville Art Festival.
“We do see more and more people visiting the art center to check out the outdoor art,” Masiarchin said.
But Arts Center officials wanted to go beyond the boundaries of its site at the corner of Holyoke and 210th Street.
Masiarchin said project planners visited with Eagan Art House staff to learn about that community’s art benches. The city of Eagan has several benches scattered throughout city parks that are made of wood, metal and concrete with designs including those of a boat, a bridge and a skateboard, among others.
“Eagan has got a really great variety of different styles and different locations,” Masiarchin said. “That spoke to us. It is a fun way to do a sculptural piece with functionality.”
The city of Eagan has mapped all of its benches online and people can go to the city’s website to see the designs and their locations. Masiarchin this is the eventual goal as well for the city of Lakeville to provide an interactive guide. The benches would also include a marker that would indicate the title, artist and possibly a story artist’s statement.
“These creative outreaches, bringing the different shades and the designs and the color that is what is fun about putting these into the parks,” Masiarchin said.
He said he hopes the benches will spark some creativity for others by seeing something unusual in the park.
Masiarchin said creating an artistic park bench is a small investment for a big return.
Parks and Recreation Department funding of about $10,000 will support the project.
“The fun part of this will be to put the right piece in the right location,” Masiarchin said. “Some are made more to blend into nature and some are designed to stand out where they are.”
Masiarchin said working with the artists individually will allow them to find that right fit.
He said it was interesting to see how diverse the submissions for the Arts Center’s commissioned Art Walk piece was last year.
“It was neat to see how they adapted that design to our criteria,” he said. “I think one of the things we were excited to see were the statement pieces.”
He said he hopes to see something exciting and playful in the art bench submissions.
There are some broad specifications for the benches, including that they must accommodate up to 500 pounds for seating, have a maximum length of 8 feet, and be of durable construction suitable for outdoor conditions.
The city plans to select four finalists from among the initial pool who apply by the May 2 deadline. The finalists will each receive $250 to complete a bench design. A committee is expected to select three from among the finalist designs after a June 20 presentation.
Installation is expected to be complete by Oct. 3.
The city of Lakeville will install the benches, but the artist is responsible for transporting it to location and for final installation.
More information is at a link from tinyurl.com/2s3bxknw.
Masiarchin said the project is coming at an interesting time.
Over the past two years, many people have turned to the outdoors and artistic pursuits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During that time, many area artists have had a difficult time marketing their artwork to the community due to the pandemic shutting down many art shows.
Masiarchin said the art bench project is beneficial for both the artists and the community.
“We want to focus on supporting our local artists,” Masiarchin said, of which there are many talented ones in Lakeville.
Masiarchin said blending a park and art “go hand in hand.”
He said it is possible that more art benches will be placed in the parks, but that will depend on securing funding.
“We are very excited about the project,” he said. “We receive great support from the Friends of the Lakeville Area Arts Center and other community members. The support for these projects come from a wide variety of sources.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.