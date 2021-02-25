In advance of Valentine’s Day this year, Lakeville Active Adults asked for people to submit photos from their wedding days. One of the photos is of Marlene and Larry Juenemann. After the couple’s ceremony in Clear Lake, Minnesota, a trailer was waiting for them outside of the church, which was a surprise to both of them. A vehicle pulled the newlyweds through town a couple of times in the trailer as part of their wedding celebration. Prior to their marriage Marlene grew up in St. Cloud and Larry in Clear Lake. They met at a dance and dated for a couple of years and then married in Clear Lake. Marlene and Larry were married for 61 years. Larry died in 2016. Marlene has fond memories their special day.
Lakeville Active Adults remember their wedding days
