Kindergarteners at Lakeview Elementary School may soon be riding bikes in their physical education classes.
All Kids Bike is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike. The nonprofit organization is currently working with Lakeview to bring the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program to their school.
Donations are currently being accepted to offset the cost of implementing the program, which equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured eight-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider 14x Bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully-adjustable helmets and a five-year support plan.
Launched in March 2018, there are already 157 schools in 30 states with All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs.
Pete Otterson, principal and avid cyclist, wants to bring the love of biking to every student at Lakeview.
“There is no better way than to begin that mission in kindergarten and this program can help us make that happen,” he said.
The All Kids Bike program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age.
“One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” Ryan McFarland, All Kids Bike board member, said. “It’s a skill that is going to serve them in life.”
To learn more about the program or make a donation, visit support.allkidsbike.org/lakeview-elementary-school.
