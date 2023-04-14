gen lv lakeview bank award

The recipients of the Lakeview Bank 2023 Legacy Award are Tejas Komaragiri, Shanen Corlett, Anna Sachdeva, and Jon and Clint Spohn. Each recipient will be awarded $1,500 to contribute toward their education or to donate to a charitable organization of their choice. 

 

 

 Photo submitted

Since 2006, Lakeview Bank has recognized and celebrated members of the community who embody the core values of the bank: integrity, honesty, respect, service, attitude, and professionalism. The Legacy Award is an annual event that has been sponsored by Lakeview Bank for 17 years.

The recipients of the 2023 Legacy Award are Jon and Clint Spohn, Shanen Corlett, Anna Sachdeva, and Tejas Komaragiri. Each recipient will be awarded $1,500 to contribute toward their education or to donate to a charitable organization of their choice.

Tags

Load comments