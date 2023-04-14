The recipients of the Lakeview Bank 2023 Legacy Award are Tejas Komaragiri, Shanen Corlett, Anna Sachdeva, and Jon and Clint Spohn. Each recipient will be awarded $1,500 to contribute toward their education or to donate to a charitable organization of their choice.
Since 2006, Lakeview Bank has recognized and celebrated members of the community who embody the core values of the bank: integrity, honesty, respect, service, attitude, and professionalism. The Legacy Award is an annual event that has been sponsored by Lakeview Bank for 17 years.
The recipients of the 2023 Legacy Award are Jon and Clint Spohn, Shanen Corlett, Anna Sachdeva, and Tejas Komaragiri. Each recipient will be awarded $1,500 to contribute toward their education or to donate to a charitable organization of their choice.
“We want to highlight the people in our community who do amazing things and may not get recognized for it,” Lakeview Bank President Mike Puppe said. “Our Legacy Award is an opportunity to honor these individuals and give back to the organizations that they support.”
Jon and Clint Spohn, owners of HomeTown Auto, have demonstrated exceptional business acumen while also being committed to the community.
Shanen Corlett, a dedicated volunteer and community leader, has shown an unwavering commitment to public safety in Lakeville.
Anna Sachdeva, a high school senior, founded the Minnesota Chapter of Letters for Rose, an organization that seeks to bring joy and companionship to elderly individuals in care facilities.
Tejas Komaragiri, an aspiring student, has demonstrated a passion for finance and economics, as well as an unwavering commitment to community service.
The 2023 Legacy Award recipients will be recognized at a special reception in their honor at Lakeview Bank on April 20, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The Spohns are fourth-generation owners of HomeTown Auto, an auto repair shop in Lakeville. They prioritize customer satisfaction and employee well-being, and are committed to giving back to the community through various charitable activities, including hosting an annual pumpkin party and participating in fundraising efforts to help families in need. Lakeville Bank said they are excellent examples of business owners who make a positive impact on their communities.
Corlett is president and founder of the Lakeville Public Safety Foundation. Lakeview Bank said she is a respected community leader and volunteer dedicated to raising funds and awareness for first responders’ vital work. Her passion for supporting public safety initiatives goes back many years, and she is deeply committed to making a meaningful difference in her community by partnering with first responders. Corlett’s leadership, dedication, and generosity of time set an inspiring example for others to follow, and have created a lasting impact on Lakeville and its public safety organizations, the bank said.
Komaragiri is a student with a passion for finance and economics. He will pursue a double major in finance and economics with a minor in data science at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, hoping to work for a major investment bank in the future. He possesses excellent communication and technical skills, is committed to upholding values, and is an active member of his community, serving as a leader in various extracurricular activities, the bank said.
Sachdeva founded the Minnesota Chapter of Letters for Rose. She is also an advocate for various causes that affect individuals in her community and plans to attend a four-year university to study neuroscience, followed by attending medical school to become a physician and provide care to patients during a vulnerable time in their lives.
