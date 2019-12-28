Lake Marion Elementary School students are supporting other children through a student-driven service project.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the elementary students packed bags with snacks, toothbrushes and more to be sent to local food shelves.
The students have been learning about how children from all around the world have helped other children. During reading and discussions, the students asked if there was something they could do to help others.
Their idea was to give bags filled with donated items to 360 Communities food shelves. They donated healthy snack bags, birthday bags and toiletry bags filled with toothbrushes, toothpaste and more.
The students brought in donated items and collected cash donations to purchase some of the items for the bags. The students also collected donations from their families, friends and Lake Marion staff. Two local dentist offices donated supplies for toiletry bags. The students also collected small blankets.
The students created an assembly line to fill each type of bag. At the end of the day, the students had put together around 100 snack bags, 30 birthday bags and 100 toiletry bags. The bags will go to Messiah Community Food Shelf in Lakeville and the blankets will go to the Burnsville Family Resource Center.
The students who put this service project together said it felt great to know they were helping other young people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.