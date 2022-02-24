The Lake Liners dance team season was a bit of roller coaster, but it ended this past weekend on a high note, as the Lakeville North squad placed third Feb. 19 in High Kick in the Class 3A tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis.
The team also qualified for state in Jazz, but did not advance to the six-team finals on Feb. 18.
The members of the High Kick and Jazz teams started practicing on Oct. 25 with auditions and continued to refine their routines during 90-minute practices Monday through Friday, along with Saturday mornings.
Head coach Monica Fredrickson took some time this week to answer some questions about the teams’ seasons, which included a High Kick performance to the song “Cold Hearted Snake” and the Jazz selection “Against All Odds.”
How did you fare in the season competitions and meets in terms of placement? Did you improve throughout the year or was it up and down? Was the High Kick earning better scores than Jazz routine during the season?
We had a few ups and downs throughout the season. We scored fairly well through December, then we made some changes to our dances during winter break and we scored lower the first couple of weeks of January. We had to clean the routines and rebuild our strength and endurance for the revamped routines. This took us a couple weeks to hit our stride after the new year. Generally Jazz and Kick scored similar at the competitions we attended, sometimes Jazz scored higher.
What kinds of changes did you make during the season to the routines?
We are always making changes, the dances never stay the same from beginning to end. It is always evolving to make it the best dance possible. Two weeks before sections we changed a portion of our kick music, what we had was not working and we did not want to regret anything.
Describe the amount of physical and mental dedication it takes for each team member to make the team successful?
It takes an extreme amount of physical and mental dedication from the dancers. We strength train two to three times a week and we do endurance training on average for about 45 minutes a practice. One of our sayings is mind over matter, you have to train your mind that your body is capable of more. It takes extreme mental toughness in order to get through our routines.
How did the team react when they advanced to state?
They were very excited to advance to the state tournament. We knew we had a pretty good chance to advance to state, we had consistently been placing second behind Eastview throughout the season. But I never feel 100% confident until you hear your team called in an advancing spot.
What was the reaction like to placing third?
Placing third in Kick was amazing and unexpected. Going into state, we had not beaten four of our competitors that we knew would be in the top. We had lost to Brainerd, Chaska, Edina and Sartell in January when we competed against them. We knew that making it to finals in Kick was going to be a battle and we were going to have to be at our very best in order to beat these strong competitors.
Members of the High Kick teak are Afton Heidemann, Ainsley Meyer, Alexis Plambeck, Anna Lorenson, Elizabeth Stansbarger, Ella Sampson, Isabelle Lindroth, Jordyn Miller, Makenna Jacques, Nataley Brown, Nikki Osowski, Sophia Lundrigan, Amara Moohead, Anna Dittrich, Brianna Eklund, Charlotte Malland, Danielle Carlson, Ella Erickson, Elliana Pettis, Elyse Lindroth, Emerson Wood, Grace Wohnoutka, Lauren Johnson, Lexi Zuehlke, Makayla Conzemius, Olivia Grecco, Rachel Miller, Reese Evanson, Sadie Schulz, Shaela Eriksen, Sienna Howard, Summer Downard and Zoe Lomenda.
Members of the Jazz team are Jordyn Miller, Makenna Jacques, Amara Moohead, Anna Dittrich, Brianna Eklund, Charlotte Malland, Danielle Carlson, Ella Erickson, Elliana Pettis, Grace Wohnoutka, Lauren Johnson, Lexi Zuehlke, Makayla Conzemius, Olivia Grecco, Sadie Schulz, Summer Downard and Zoe Lomenda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.