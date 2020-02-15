Calling all ladies to join a Victorian Tea fundraiser for Dakota City Heritage Village in Farmington from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at Crystal Lake Golf Course clubhouse, 16725 Innsbrook Dr., Lakeville.
Step back more than a 100 years with girlfriends and delight in a four-course, sit down luncheon of English tea, scones and lunch served by costumed table hostesses.
Guests are invited to wear a dress, hat and gloves and relax while you dine in a refined, Victorian tea ambiance with music and entertainment.
Tickets are $40 per person and need to be purchased in advance of event. Attendants can mail a check to: Dakota City Heritage Village, 4008 220th Street, W., Farmington, MN 55024 or buy tickets in person at the Dakota City Heritage Village office at 4008 220th St., W., Farmington.
For more information, email info@dakotacity.org or call (651) 460-8050, ext. 1.
