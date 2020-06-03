Apple Valley High School Assistant Administrator Anne Kusch has been selected to be the next principal at Black Hawk Middle School in Eagan.
Kusch will officially take over July 1 for Rich Wendorff, who is retiring at the end of this school year after 27 years of service in District 196, including the last 19 as principal at Black Hawk.
Since 2013, Kusch has been an assistant administrator at Apple Valley High, where she is responsible for overseeing student affairs and special education staff and services. Kusch began her career in District 196 in 2000, as a teacher at Dakota Hills Middle School and Eagan High School. In 2002, she started working full time at Dakota Hills as a special education teacher and case manager. Kusch earned her first administrator position in 2009, when she was hired as a district special education coordinator working with secondary students, families and staff. She held that position until 2013, when she was hired at Apple Valley High.
“I am thrilled to be returning to the middle level and humbled by the opportunity to be the next principal of Black Hawk Middle School,” Kusch said. “I look forward to building relationships with students, families and the staff, and collaborating with these stakeholders to build on Black Hawk’s successes and further expand possibilities for all of our students.”
Kusch earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of St. Thomas; a master’s degree in education, as well as principal and special education director licensure from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, and is working toward a doctorate in educational leadership from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.