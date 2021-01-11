To the editor:
I want to extend my thanks and appreciation to all the folks who publish Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune for the terrific presentation of local coverage and content. It’s informative and unbiased, just what we need to stay informed of what really is important to our local lives in our local communities.
I also want to say thanks to columnist Joe Nathan for his explanation and publicity of the Postsecondary Enrollment Options law and opportunity. This is a win-win-win opportunity for all — student, parents, taxpayers, schools. I am surprised that our local school districts don’t advocate the positive nature of this opportunity for our local students. My son took advantage of such a program (different state). His final year of high school was spent as his first year of college, with dual credit, and saved me a lot of money toward his college degree. A win-win-win. All parents should be encouraged to look into the PSEO opportunity.
TOM McDONOUGH
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.