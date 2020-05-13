District 196 still planning for summer, fall amid uncertainty
When District 196 switched to distance learning after the closure of school buildings in March, Superintendent Mary Kreger said the process had a “wobbly” start.
While the shift has had its challenges, silver linings have also come with distance learning, Kreger said during an update she gave to the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board during its May 11 videoconference meeting.
Kreger said there’s still a lot of unknowns as the end of the school year approaches and officials try to plan activities for the summer and into the fall.
“I think it’s an important time midstream to stop and embrace the learning we’re all doing and to share the message with the community, we continue to learn and to grow,” she said. “No matter what, the teachers, the educators, the kids, the families of this district are committed to growing educationally.”
Kreger said district officials have had ongoing meetings with teachers and parents and she’s been surprised by the feedback. She’s heard patience along with frustration and the entire process has been a learning curve for the whole community. Teachers have told her that they have learned a lot in a short period of time.
The district is finding how important relationships have been. The relationships that were established during the months school still happened in buildings have made a difference since March. Some teachers have reported that they have gotten to know families more so than in the past.
“I’m so grateful for the way our families, the teachers and most importantly our students have embraced this learning opportunity,” Kreger said. “It’s not the opportunity that we would have wished for but I think we’re making the best out of it, and I’m proud of the way people have tried to find those silver linings during this time.”
Challenges
One of the first hurdles was ensuring that all students had devices and internet access. Kreger said all families have been provided devices or hot spots when needed.
Kreger said the district was already in good shape when distance learning began because of the community’s previous support of the district’s one-to-one device initiative.
“We were able to go out and identify families and homes that needed additional devices for kindergarten through third-graders,” she said. “It took some time to get those in place but we have identified and we have worked with individual families to ensure there are devices and hot spots.”
Distance learning has magnified opportunity gaps like families with parents who are able to stay home to support their students throughout the day versus parents who still have to go out into the work force, Kreger said.
The district has also found that some students are not as engaged as officials would have liked. It’s been a difficult transition for students who generally do better in the confines of the school building. There have been a lot of work done to find a balance with work for students, teachers and families.
“I think every week we’ve made an adjustment to the distance learning plans because we learn more. We find out what’s working and we find out where we need to ease back and to help support our kids and our families in different ways,” Kreger said.
Other challenges have included balancing different types of learning opportunities, “distance learning fatigue,” mental health needs and that everyone misses being at school, Kreger said.
Positives
According to Kreger, some of the positives have included every family now having a device or a hot spot. Some families are thriving under the distance learning model.
Educators are getting better at using technology and platforms like Schoology, Seesaw and Zoom videoconferencing. The platforms are allowing better personalization of learning for individual students and all students still able to be served, Kreger said.
“I hear from teachers that they are confident when we can finally return to a classroom setting we will use our technology to improve our teaching and learning. That’s an exciting silver lining to think about,” she said.
Future
Kreger said in the near future, planning will have to be done through a public health lens which the district is not accustomed to. Officials are relying on recommendations from other agencies when making decisions.
In the next few weeks, the district will come up with a process to get more stakeholder input to find out what’s been working well for students and families “to build a better future.”
The district is looking at how transitions to the end of the school year can still take place with the buildings being closed. Students, teachers and families crave those moments of closure and transition, Kreger said.
Kreger said the senior class of 2020 is weighing on the minds of officials as they seek to find a way to recognize the graduates with traditional commencement ceremonies now suspended due to COVID-19. She added the district expected to share information about its graduation plans later this week.
The district expects most summer programs to go toward a distance learning model and this is being explored.
Officials are considering options and preparing for fall and beyond.
“I don’t expect that we’ll be able to open our doors as we would like to in August and September next year,” Kreger said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
