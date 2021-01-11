Minnesota’s 2021 Legislative Session officially began Jan. 5 with Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, and 133 other state representatives being sworn into office during a ceremony at the State Capitol.
“This year’s legislative session will be busy as we work to construct a new, two-year state budget,” said Koznick. “With a modest budget deficit, there is no reason to raise taxes. Instead, we should work to reform and cut wasteful spending, streamline our budget, and make sure that government shares in the sacrifice that so many Minnesota families and businesses have over the past year. Together, we can manage and defeat COVID-19 and bring Minnesota’s economy and jobs back.”
Most of Koznick’s work during the first months of session will take place in House committees. For the 2021-2022 legislative biennium, Koznick has been appointed to serve on the following committees: Higher Education Finance and Policy; State Government Finance and Policy; and Transportation Finance and Policy.
Koznick encourages Lakeville residents to contact him if they have any legislative questions, concerns or ideas. He can be reached by phone at 651-296-6926. He can also be contacted via email at rep.jon.koznick@house.mn, or via U.S. Mail at 281 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155.
