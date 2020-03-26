State Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, said that he will not attend today’s legislative session due to contact with an individual that has a presumptive case of COVID-19.
“I am disappointed that I will be unable to be in St. Paul today to vote on this important, bipartisan legislation to strengthen the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Koznick, an assistant minority leader, in a press release. “While I feel great and am not exhibiting any symptoms, staying home is the best decision to ensure the safety of our staff and my colleagues in the Legislature.”
Koznick said he was recently informed of the possible exposure over a week ago and believes the exposure likely occurred more than 14 days ago.
In the days leading up to today’s session, Koznick said he has worked in a key role as a lead negotiator with House Democrats and the governor’s office as they work out policy details of the emergency legislative package. He will monitor today’s session and caucus remotely in his Lakeville home office.
