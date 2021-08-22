Housing First Minnesota and its membership of over 1,000 home building, remodeling and associated industry businesses, recently announced the legislative recipients of its 2021 Housing Leadership Award. Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, was among those who received recognition.
“Homebuilder safety, housing affordability, and housing availability in Lakeville and around Minnesota are incredibly important to building vibrant, tight-knit communities. It’s an honor to be recognized for my work and support of these key housing issues,” said Koznick. “As Lakeville continues to grow, we need to make sure that unnecessary regulations and mandates do not drive up costs that prevent homeownership. In fact, as people in our district know, more work is needed to reduce the barriers to homeownership. I have made a career of helping families build roots and own homes because it is so important to building strong communities, like Lakeville.”
Housing First Minnesota said in a news release that leadership awards were given to a handful of legislators in recognition of their work throughout the 2021 legislative session and special session to promote homeownership opportunities for everyone, everywhere.
