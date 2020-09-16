State Rep. and Assistant Minority Leader Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, introduced the Community Safety and Security Act during the Sept 11 special session.
The bill includes several policy provisions and provides funding to improve safety and security in the Twin Cities metro area and on public transit.
Koznick also said in a press release that he would donate his per diem from the special session to the Lakeville Public Safety Foundation.
“Riots and looting in the metro area has resulted in millions of dollars of property damage, the destruction of hundreds of small businesses, and a level of lawlessness that has not been seen in decades,” said Koznick. “Citizens are demanding real leadership on this issue after Democrats spent the summer fanning the flames of division, refusing to condemn lawlessness and rioting, and embracing radical proposals like defunding the police. The legislation we introduced today provides real, tangible steps to improve safety and security in the Twin Cities metro area and ensure that Minnesotans can live their lives without fear.”
The Koznick bill provides enhancements to local public safety, authorizes grants for community safety and security programs, establishes a community house to improve relations between law enforcement and the community, and establishes a multijurisdictional entity dedicated to addressing crime in and around the Twin Cities public transit system.
