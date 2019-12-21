Assistant Minority Leader Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, was elected on Dec. 10 to serve as chairman of the Legislative Commission on Metropolitan Government. The commission oversees the Metropolitan Council’s operating and capital budgets, work program, and capital improvement program and makes recommendations to the Metropolitan Council and to the Legislature.
“It is a tremendous honor to be elected to serve as chairman of this important commission that provides oversight to the Metropolitan Council,” said Koznick. “Minnesotans deserve to feel safe when using the light rail system and as chair, I am committed to placing a renewed emphasis on improving safety on public trains and buses. I also look forward to addressing the Met Council’s looming budget deficits in a fiscally responsible manner to ensure the council continues to offer critical services to Minnesotans for years to come.”
In his role as chair of the commission, Koznick will oversee a group that makes recommendations to the Legislature on:
Tax rate and dollar amounts of the council’s property tax levies and any proposed increases in the rate or dollar amount of tax;
Any request for an increase in council debt;
The overall work and role of the council;
The council’s proposed and implementation of operating and capital budgets, work program, and capital improvement program.
