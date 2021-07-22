Metro Transit announced safety and security initiatives on July 15 that it said will improve the customer experience on and around buses and trains.
The initiatives, which amount to more than $4 million in annual investment, are the next steps in an evolution of investments started two years ago, Metro Transit said in a press release.
They include:
- Increasing and redeploying community service officers
- Adding dedicated staffing in its Real Time Information Center
- Recruiting additional full-time Metro Transit police officers
“Today’s announcement is a positive development and is a small but important step in the process of securing what has been one of the least safe transit systems in the nation,” said state Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville. “I commend Metro Transit for taking this step and am committed to working on additional legislative solutions, like administrative citations, to make our transit system more protected and secure for Minnesotans.
“There is still a lot of work to do to make Metro Transit and our broader communities safer. The crime situation around and on the Metro Transit system is an embarrassment to the region. Restoring confidence in public transportation is an important step to reclaiming our transit network and providing a functioning system that enhances the economic wellbeing of the metropolitan region. I will continue to advocate for the riders, operators, and taxpayers to ride safely, without fear of becoming another victim.”
Koznick said his district has many commuters and constituents who utilize Metro Transit to travel into Minneapolis and St. Paul for work and for leisure.
Koznick has served on the Transportation Committee for the past seven years and is a former vice chair of the Transportation Policy Committee. Koznick is on the board of the Transportation Policy and Economic Competitiveness (TPEC) at the University of Minnesota.
