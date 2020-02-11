The dance-pop duo Koo Koo Kanga Roo is booked to entertain during Farmington’s summer festival Dew Days at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, on the Dew Days stage, located off 325 Oak St., in downtown Farmington.
“We are so excited to bring this family-friendly group to Farmington for our community celebration,” said Missie Kohlbeck, city recreation supervisor.
The public is welcome to attend the free entertainment event sponsored by the City of Farmington and Dakota County Library with funding from the Minnesota Legacy Amendment.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo, an American comedic dance-pop duo from Minneapolis, features vocal talents of Bryan and Neil.
For more information about Koo Koo Kanga Roo’s performance, visit FarmingtonMN.gov/DewDays.
