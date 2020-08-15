Apple Valley High School graduates Dylan Anderson and Katherine Peterson, and Eastview High School graduate Sam Breuer have been selected to receive the Jim Koester Memorial Scholarship for 2020.
This is second year the scholarship was available at Eastview High School and the third year at Apple Valley High School.
The scholarship, which is offered to members of the Apple Valley High School Trap Shooting Club and Eastview High School Trap Team and employees of the Minneapolis Gun Club, was established in honor of Koester, a longtime Apple Valley resident and member of the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. Koester died on Sept. 6, 2017.
Koester’s wife, Judy, and his children, Karl and Kelly, created the scholarship.
Anderson, a 2019 AVHS graduate, will attend Minnesota State University-Mankato. Peterson, a 2019 AVHS graduate, will attend Winona State University. Breuer, a 2019 Eastview graduate, will attend South Dakota State University.
