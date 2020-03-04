Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.