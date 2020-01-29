A life that was warped by his desperate need for acceptance, Micah Meline started what he thought was an innocent experimentation with cigarettes and marijuana, he soon found himself caught in the thresholds of addiction as a teenager and throughout his adult life.
“I couldn’t stop getting high,” Meline said. “By the time I was in high school I was addicted to marijuana and meth, really anything I could get my hands on.”
Meline was one of two presenters who shared their stories with students at Eastview High School in January as part of Know the Truth Prevention Program, the substance-use prevention program of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge. Using a peer-to-peer format, presenters close in age to the students, share their personal stories and struggles with substance use, in an attempt to strip away any glamour or myths and providing students with the facts.
“We don’t tell you what to do; our experiences speak for themselves,” Meline said.
Sadie Holland, the prevention education manager for Know the Truth, added, “Having presenters close in age to the students really helps them connect. It’s not unusual to have presenters speaking at their old high schools just a year or two after graduating.”
In many cases, the Know the Truth presentations are included in health classes, embedded into the drug and alcohol unit. Since 2006, the program has hosted more than 12,000 presentations and connected with more than 400,000 students. Last year alone, presenters spoke in more than 160 high schools and middle schools.
With no question off-limits, the presenters, Meline and Rey Khammavongsa, spoke about their experiences and highlighted resources for additional support, including reaching out to @knowthetruthmn on Twitter and Instagram, and through the text hotline at 612-440-3967.
Khammavongsa started experimenting with alcohol and marijuana when he was in middle school as an act of curiosity and rebellion. Soon, he was developing a reckless and sometimes violent lifestyle that led to daily consumption of a pack of cigarettes, marijuana, alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine in high school. He dropped out of high school at 17, and turned to a life controlled by drugs and alcohol including heroin and meth.
“After a long tough road I realized that I needed long term help for any chance to reverse the person I had created. I entered into the Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge program with nothing to lose. While in the 13-month program, I received counseling, therapy and time to heal,” Khammavongsa said.
The Know the Truth Program has proven as life-changing for the presenters as it can be for the students.
Presenters often view the program as a way to give back and help ensure that people can learn from their journeys. Students meanwhile, find the program to be an effective deterrent for substance use.
At the end of 2018, an outside research evaluator from the University of Minnesota validated the success of Know the Truth. This study showed that nearly one in four students who experienced the Know the Truth program reported an overall increase in healthy attitudes toward substance use and the risks associated with it, compared to only one in 12 who participated in only the standard health curriculum.
At the end of the presentation, Meline shared a final takeaway, “Life is stressful. Life’s not gonna change, but when you use a substance to escape from it, it doesn’t actually solve those problems for you, it just pushes them away. We hope that if you are ever faced with a situation where drugs are involved that you remember our stories.”
Submitted by Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge’s Know the Truth prevention program. For more information about Know the Truth, visit www.mntc.org/programs/know-the-truth-prevention.
