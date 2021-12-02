The Farmington Knights of Columbus will be hosting a pancake breakfast Sunday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington.

The Knights will be serving pancakes, French toast, sausage links, and scrambled eggs. Coffee, juice, milk, and water will also be provided. Good will offerings will be accepted. All proceeds will go toward local charitable efforts.

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal nonprofit charitable service organization. Funds raised by the Knights are donated to a variety of worthy causes in need of assistance.

