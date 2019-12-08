The Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network served 98 meals to active military personnel, veterans, spouses and family members during its 39th Military Appreciation Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776.
Entertainment was more lively than usual as Sheryl Williams, the reigning St. Paul Winter Carnival “Klondike Kate,” sang and offered a brief biography of her real life namesake.
On Jan. 9, 2019, Williams won the competition for Klondike Kate 2019, and she has already made over 300 appearances around the state.
Not only did Williams perform, but her audience volunteer Richard Rogozinski, who started helping the Yellow Ribbon Network in May, also joined in fun, as everyone enjoyed the songs and entertainment.
BYR President Paul Chellsen said he was very pleased with the turnout.
Also during the event, Boy Scouts from Troop 293 of Apple Valley presented the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Present Post 1776 Cmdr. Dick Tollefson was unable to attend but the three previous post commanders of the American Legion were present.
Bob Nelson was recognized for helping organize the recent distribution of apples to teachers and staff of School District 196. Dick Watland was recognized for his support of the Legion and the St. Paul Association of Realtors. Carla Tappainer was recognized for her service as post commander from 2015 to 2018 and as district commander for one year with her term ending in June 2019.
Tappainer said she is excited about the Legion Children’s Christmas Party for children of service members and veterans Dec. 15 from 3-5 p.m. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be present, and there will be Christmas gifts for children up to age 11. The deadline for registration is Dec. 10. To register, call Carla at 952-240-7849 or ctappainer@charter.net with the name of the child, gender and age.
Chellesen and Tappainer will participate in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge at Crystal Lake on Feb. 22, 2020. Tappainer’s goal is to raise $3,000 for the Special Olympics. She said she would appreciate early donations and can be reached at 952-240-7849.
Following dinner, prepared by the Legion and desert provided by the American Legion Auxiliary, Chellsen thanked all the members and supporters of BYR. He spotlighted BYR volunteers Curt and Laura Martinson and Dick and Carol Geiger.
“Both couples are great examples of service to our community and I would like to personally thank them for their dedication to the Apple Valley Yellow Ribbon Network and to the community,” he said.
To close the event, Tom Werner, Yellow Ribbon member, sang “God Bless America” and led the audience in a medley of the armed services fight songs. Dennis La Mott provided accompanying music.
The dinner sponsor was Ecumen. Its mission is to create a home for elder adults wherever they choose to live. Donna Chian, sales and marketing manager for Ecumen, said Ecumen is a leader in senior housing area services, empowering individuals to live richer and fuller lives. Jeanine Tungseth of Humana said they work to help all their members and families achieve and maintain health and wellness throughout their lives, especially those of veterans.
The next Military Appreciation Dinner will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Apple Valley American Legion. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP to 952-923-5014.
