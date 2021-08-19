Kingsley Place Senior Living will have its Grand Opening on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 3-6 p.m. at 16890 Klamath Trail.

The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, refreshments, and a tour of Kingsley Place.

Completed last fall, Kingsley Place opened in December 2020 and is nearly full. It is home to a wellness center, with a warm water pool for seniors wanting to maximize balance and flexibility and minimize aches and pains. Kingsley Place has a director of wellness.

Kingsley Place aims to be the perfect home for those looking for an active independent living lifestyle among similar seniors. The community offers all-day dining with many menu options available.

Kingsley Shores completes the community, attached by a skyway. Kingsley Shores caters to assisted living, assisted living plus, memory care and respite/short-term stay suites.

For more information regarding Kingsley’s Senior Community, contact Jill Hawkins, Director of Marketing at 952-435-4020 or jhawkins@kingsleyshoresseniorliving.com.

