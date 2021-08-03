King and Companies, in collaboration with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, has again been officially certified as a Small and Women-Owned Business.
The Central Certification (CERT) program is an initiative designed to help small businesses operated by women and minorities to grow and thrive in local communities. The program seeks to promote market growth, increase competitiveness, and create jobs among participating businesses.
King and Companies is an employee benefits firm and independent insurance agency founded in 2002 by President Sandra Schlaefer, RHU, ChHC. The business says it strives to provide high-quality products through innovation and client satisfaction.
For more information on King and Companies and its community initiatives, visit www.kingandcompanies.com.
