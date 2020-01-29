Parkview Elementary School kindergartners in Lakeville put kindness on display Jan. 17.
Principal Nicole Garcia said the District 196 school’s Student Council planned for January to be “19 Days of Kindness.” The council created a calendar of activities that students and classes could do to focus on being kind including inviting someone to play; holding the door for someone and smile at someone new.
On Jan. 17, kindergarten students in Krista Weise’s classroom learned about Martin Luther King Jr.
“They read a story that taught them that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had participated in marches. The students wanted to know more about what a ‘march’ was. So the class did some thinking and brainstorming about what they ‘Had a Dream For’ and they chose kindness to go along with our Parkview kindness theme this month,” Garcia said. “The kindergarten students chose a kind saying to write on a whiteboard and participated in their own ‘kindness march’ around the school. Lots of pride as they did the planning and writing to celebrate with their very own march.”
