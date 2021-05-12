To prepare incoming kindergarteners for the start of school, District 196 students will participate in two half-day transition days Aug. 30 and 31, prior to their first day of regular class on Sept. 9.
Formerly called Bridge to School, these transition days will provide students an opportunity to meet their teacher, visit their classroom, check out the school building and ride the school bus. The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved calendar changes related to the new plans during the May 10 regular meeting
During the meeting, Community Education Director Khia Brown said that the transition days will count as regular school days for kindergartners, and, to ensure all students have this important opportunity, it will be provided at no cost to families.
“Evidence shows that increased access to high-quality early learning and child care programs results in short- and long-term benefits to individuals and society,” Brown said. “In fact, some programs have demonstrated that every dollar invested in high-quality early childhood education generates significant returns to society based on improved social and economic outcomes.”
Families of incoming kindergarteners will receive more detailed information about kindergarten transition days from their child’s school.
