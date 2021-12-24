Parents are invited to attend in-person and online kindergarten information events at District 191 elementary schools in January and February.

At these events, parents will have the opportunity to hear from principals, teachers and parents about what to expect in kindergarten, tour their future elementary school, ask questions and complete the enrollment process, if they haven’t already. Children are welcome to attend.

In-person events

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Edward Neill Elementary, 13409 Upton Ave. S, Burnsville

• Sky Oaks Elementary, 100 E. 134th St., Burnsville

• Vista View Elementary, 13109 County Road 5, Burnsville

Thursday, Jan. 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Harriet Bishop Elementary, 14400 O’Connell Road, Savage

• Rahn Elementary, 4424 Sandstone Drive, Eagan

• William Byrne Elementary, 11608 River Hills Drive, Burnsville

Thursday, Feb. 3 - 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Gideon Pond Elementary, 613 E. 130th St., Burnsville

• Hidden Valley Elementary, 13875 Glendale Road, Savage

In-person kindergarten information events will follow District 191 health and safety protocols that are in place at the time of the event, which may include masks being required for all attendees.

Online events

One91 Virtual Academy, Tuesday, Feb. 1 - 6:30 p.m. Get an introduction to One91 Virtual Academy, with a focus on how it works for kindergarten students, and an opportunity to ask questions with Principal Don Leake and a kindergarten teacher.

Learn more about kindergarten in District 191 at www.isd191.org/kindergarten.

To complete enrollment, parents should bring their child’s birth certificate or other proof of age, immunization records, emergency contact information, and a utility bill or other proof of residency (not a driver’s license). Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2022, to enroll in kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year.

You can also enroll online at www.isd191.org/enroll or by visiting the District 191 Enrollment Center at Diamondhead Education Center, 200 West Burnsville Pkwy., 952-707-4180 or enrollmentcenter@isd191.org.

