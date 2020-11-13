KinderCare Learning Centers is offering families a free week of child care at six centers in Dakota County.

Families can sign up their children, ages six weeks to 12 years old, for a free week of learning and playing with their peers from Nov. 30 – Dec. 11.

All KinderCare centers are operating with enhanced health and safety protocols that were created in partnership with expert medical advisors to ensure they are the safest learning environments possible.

Families can sign up for a free week at the following locations:

• Apple Valley KinderCare, 7691 145th St. W., Apple Valley, (952) 431-3511

• Burnsville KinderCare, 1888 E 134th St., Burnsville, (952) 891-3800

• Lakeville KinderCare, 19881 Idealic Ave., Lakeville, (952) 683-9801

• Kenrick Avenue KinderCare, 17455 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville, (952) 898-1200

• Dodd Blvd Lakeville KinderCare, 17420 Dodd Blvd., Lakeville, (952) 469-6005

• Shannon Park KinderCare, 15080 Shannon Parkway, Rosemount, (655) 322-1998

For more information or to sign up for a free week of care, families can contact the center director at their preferred location or sign up online.

