To the editor:
I am the mom of two children who attend Lakeville schools. I have been a part of the Lakeville community since 2004, and I want to share why I am supporting Kim Baker for election to the Lakeville Area School Board.
I believe a School Board member should understand and be a supporter of parents in their district. Parents, like myself, with children who have special needs, must know how and when to advocate for their child. I have personally struggled with knowing how to best advocate for my child to be included with other children at school and have her learning needs met. As the district Special Education parent liaison, Kim Baker has counseled me on the best ways to provide that advocacy and foster partnership with my child’s teachers. I felt her compassion and her devotion to children come through in her interactions with me and my daughter. She provided wise counsel when it was needed most.
It is also essential for a School Board member to advocate for teachers to have what they need to educate our children. Kim Baker has worked as a teacher in public education for more than 20 years. She understands teachers because she is one. Kim is also in pursuit of an administrative and director of special education license. These things demonstrate her passion and dedication to the profession of teaching and would make her an invaluable asset to the Lakeville School Board.
We need School Board members who understand the position of a teacher and that of a parent. Kim Baker is the person I believe can do that best. Our school district needs a board member like Kim Baker.
I’m asking for your readers to consider Kim when they cast their vote this November. Place your trust in Kim Baker!
Angie Couillard
Lakeville
