Kids ‘n Kinship, a nonprofit mentoring organization, is continuing with information sessions. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all information sessions are now virtual.

The following sessions have been scheduled:

• Monday, Oct. 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov.10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

For all information sessions, RSVP to Moriah Peterson, volunteer@kidsnkinship.org. Individuals, couples and families with an adult at least 21 years or older who have a desire to be a role model and create a long-term friendship are invited to attend an information session. For more information, contact Peterson or visit the website www.kidsnkinship.org.

