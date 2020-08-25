Kids ‘n Kinship is replacing its annual gala with an outdoor, safely spaced parking lot celebration.
Kids ‘n Kinship is a nonprofit mentor organization serving Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount. It matches individuals, couples and family volunteer mentors with youth in need of support.
On Sunday, Sept. 13, Kids ‘n Kinship invites the community (adults only) to support area youth by attending its annual fundraising event, themed “Stick with Mentoring,” to be held in the parking lot of the Crystal Lake Golf Club in Lakeville. Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie will serve as the evening’s master of ceremonies.
Guests will park their cars in “pods” with their friends. Golf carts will drive among the cars with beer, wine, mixed drinks, pop and water available for purchase. As the evening progresses, golf carts will also deliver boxed, on-a-stick dinners to each car, followed by desserts on a stick. Look around the parking lot and attendees will see profiles of waiting youth “on a stick” poster.
Entertainment will be provided by Kids ‘n Kinship mentor DJ Tim Greife, and guests are invited to “designate a song” in advance of the event for $10. There will be an online silent auction preceding the event. Larger items can be picked up the day of the event; gift cards will be mailed to winners. All Crystal Lake Golf Club employees, Kids ‘n Kinship staff and volunteers will wear personal protective equipment and follow CDC guidelines. Person-to-person contact will be limited to ensure everyone’s health and safety.
“With safety being top of mind, we had to get creative and reshape the gala this year, and I think guests will have a blast. Since the Minnesota State Fair was canceled, we decided to give our community a ‘taste of the fair’ as our way of thanking them for their support and encouraging participation in this worthwhile cause of mentoring youth,” said Director Jan Belmore.
“Kids ‘n Kinship is proud to play such an important role in the healthy development of our community. Funds raised at the event will go toward the training, matching and supervision of volunteer mentors with youth.”
Of the youth affected by Kids ‘n Kinship, 95 percent report a positive connection to their mentor, 99 percent have decreased isolation and 96 percent show an absence of or decrease in serious behaviors.
Tickets are $50 per person. Businesses can support local mentoring through multiple levels of event sponsorships, ranging from $250 to $5,000. Easy-to-mail auction items such as gift cards are also needed. Contact Kids ‘n Kinship Director Jan Belmore, director@kidsnkinship.org, for details.
For more information about mentoring or the gala, go to www.kidsnkinship.org or call 952-892-6368.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.