Kids ‘n Kinship, a nonprofit mentoring organization, is having information sessions in January.

The sessions are scheduled for:

• Monday, Jan. 6, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Wescott Library, Eagan.

• Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10-11 a.m., at the Galaxie Library, Apple Valley.,

• Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Burnhaven Library, Burnsville.

Individuals, couples and families with an adult at least 21 years or older who have a desire to be a role model and create a long-term friendship are invited to attend an information session. For more information, contact Jerod Petersen at programs@kidsnkinship.org or 612-521-4374.

