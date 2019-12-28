Kids ‘n Kinship, a nonprofit mentoring organization, is having information sessions in January.
The sessions are scheduled for:
• Monday, Jan. 6, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Wescott Library, Eagan.
• Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10-11 a.m., at the Galaxie Library, Apple Valley.,
• Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Burnhaven Library, Burnsville.
Individuals, couples and families with an adult at least 21 years or older who have a desire to be a role model and create a long-term friendship are invited to attend an information session. For more information, contact Jerod Petersen at programs@kidsnkinship.org or 612-521-4374.
