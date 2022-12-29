Kids ’n Kinship is encouraging community members to learn more about mentoring during January, which is National Mentoring Month.
National Mentoring Month is a campaign that raises awareness about how meaningful relationships can change a young person’s life. For more than 50 years, Kids ’n Kinship mentors have provided crucial support and guidance to young people between the ages of 5 and 16 in Dakota County. This year, the nonprofit organization has an aggressive goal to reduce its current waitlist of 40 youths in half within the next six months by recruiting 20 new mentors, according to a Kids ’n Kinship press release.
The organization closed 2022 supporting 57 community matches. Kids ’n Kinship also launched a pen pal program to fill the gap for youth waiting for a mentor. Of the 40 youths waiting, 14 have been successfully matched with a pen pal.
Kids ’n Kinship mentor matches do a variety of engaging activities such as visiting a park, going for a walk or bike ride, going to the library, cooking or baking, playing a board game, or other low/no-cost activities. In addition to the community-based program, Kids ’n Kinship offers school-based mentoring programs at Glacier Hills and Thomas Lake Elementary Schools in Eagan, Westview Elementary in Apple Valley, and Parkview Elementary in Rosemount.
One youth, Jessika, was matched at a crucial time, according to Kids ’n Kinship. Due to her parents’ unexpected divorce, she felt a sense of confusion, loss and loneliness. She exhibited distress with behaviors and self-harm.
“That has changed with consistent time with her mentor. Her mentor brings her peace. She is a great communicator, responsive and helpful. They have enjoyed activities including zoo visits, walking the dog, picnics, and lots of play dates. Prior to the match, she had lots of physical and emotional behaviors at school. Those have all completely gone away. Emotions are much more regulated and expressed in acceptable ways since the match,” Jessika’s mother said in a statement.
This year, Kids ’n Kinship will hold virtual and in-person informational sessions where people can learn more about the program and about becoming a mentor.
The following virtual sessions via Zoom have been set:
- Wednesday, Jan. 4, noon to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 5, 6-7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 11, noon to 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 18, noon to 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 25, noon to 1 p.m.
An in-person session is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Heritage Library in Lakeville.
Attend one of these sessions to hear about the children and teens who are waiting for mentors, the volunteer screening process, and the activities and benefits provided by Kids ’n Kinship. For more information go to www.kidsnkinship.org or email volunteer@kidsnkinship.org.
