Kids ’n Kinship is encouraging community members to learn more about mentoring during January, which is National Mentoring Month.

National Mentoring Month is a campaign that raises awareness about how meaningful relationships can change a young person’s life. For more than 50 years, Kids ’n Kinship mentors have provided crucial support and guidance to young people between the ages of 5 and 16 in Dakota County. This year, the nonprofit organization has an aggressive goal to reduce its current waitlist of 40 youths in half within the next six months by recruiting 20 new mentors, according to a Kids ’n Kinship press release.

Tags

Load comments