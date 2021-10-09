Kids ‘n Kinship, a youth mentoring nonprofit that serves at-risk children in Dakota County, is holding a mix of virtual and in-person volunteer information sessions for those interested in becoming a mentor.

The sessions are set for:

• Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 6-7 p.m., virtual

• Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Robert Trail Library in Rosemount

• Monday, Nov. 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., virtual

• Monday, Nov. 22 from 6-7 p.m., Wescott Library in Eagan

For all volunteer information sessions, please RSVP via email to volunteer@kidsnkinship.org

The need for mentorship is always high in the community. There are currently over 35 children at Kids ‘n Kinship who are waiting to be matched with a caring, adult mentor. Most of the children on the waitlist are boys who are seeking a positive male role model. The volunteer information sessions are open to individuals, couples, and families who are at least 21 years or older and who have a desire to be a role model to a child. For more information, contact Kate Bickett at volunteer@kidsnkinship.org or visit www.kidsnkinship.org.

