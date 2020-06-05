Kids ‘n Kinship mentoring program is continuing with information sessions. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all information sessions are now virtual.

RSVP to Moriah Peterson at volunteer@kidsnkinship.org. The sessions are scheduled for:

• Tuesday, June 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Individuals, couples and families with an adult at least 21 years or older who have a desire to be a role model and create a long-term friendship are invited to attend an information session. For more information, please contact Moriah Peterson at volunteer@kidsnkinship.org or 651-301-8264.

