January is National Mentoring Month and Kids ‘n Kinship is encouraging residents to consider mentoring a child.
Mentor, national unifying champion of the mentoring movement, is launching a new resource designed specifically for mentors! Covering 13 unique topics and adapted for several engaging formats (print, audio book, and video series), there’s sure to be something for everyone. Follow Kids ‘n Kinship to stay tuned for more details.
Consider the opportunity to mentor a youth in Dakota County through Kids ‘n Kinship, a local nonprofit organization that matches kids ages 5-16 with volunteer mentors for fun and engaging weekly activities in the community. Kids ‘n Kinship mentor matches do a variety of activities together such as visiting a park, going for a walk or bike ride, going to the library, cooking or baking, playing a board game, or other low/no-cost activities. In addition to the community-based program, Kids ‘n Kinship offers school-based mentoring programs at Glacier Hills and Thomas Lake elementary schools in Eagan, Westview Elementary in Apple Valley, and Parkview Elementary in Lakeville.
Research shows that mentors play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to strive and thrive, to attend and engage in school, and to reduce or avoid risky behavior like drug use. In turn, these young people are:
• 55% more likely to be enrolled in college.
• 81% more likely to participate regularly in sports or extracurricular activities.
• 78% more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities.
• More than twice as likely to hold a leadership position in a club or sports team.
Yet, the same research shows that one in three young people in our country will grow up without a mentor. National Mentoring Month is the time of year where engagement from community members interested in becoming a mentor is highest.
This year, with the support of the mentoring community, Kids ‘n Kinship is encouraging the public to go beyond just digital engagement, and become involved in real life. Mentoring relationships are at their best when connections are made between a caring adult and a young person who knows that someone is there to help guide them through life choices.
National Mentoring Month is led by Mentor. Each year since its launch in 2002, the campaign has enjoyed strong support of the U.S. president and the United States Congress. Other well-known supporters have included Maya Angelou, Clint Eastwood, Sen. John McCain, Quincy Jones, Gen. Colin L. Powell, Cal Ripken Jr., MENTOR co-founder Bill Russell, and Usher. In 2016, President Barack Obama’s office shared a National Mentoring Month press release highlighting the crucial role that mentors play in young people’s lives.
In Dakota County, there are 65 youth currently matched with mentors, and 40 youth waiting for mentors through Kids ‘n Kinship.
If you are interested in learning more about mentoring, please attend an upcoming Information Session:
• Thursday, Jan. 6 Burnhaven Library, Burnsville; 6:30-7:30 pm
• Tuesday, Jan. 18 Heritage Library, Lakeville; 6:00 - 7:00 pm
• Monday, Jan. 31 virtual; 6:30-7:30 pm
• Thursday, Feb. 10 virtual; 6:30-7:30 pm
These information sessions are the place to hear about the children and teens who are waiting for mentors, the volunteer screening process, and the activities and benefits provided by Kids ‘n Kinship. For more information go to www.kidsnkinship.org or call 952-892-6368.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.