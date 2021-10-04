Kids ‘n Kinship, a youth mentoring nonprofit that serves at-risk children in Dakota County, is holding a volunteer information session for those interested in becoming a mentor.
A virtual session is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Zoom.
There are currently over 35 children at Kids ‘n Kinship who are waiting to be matched with a caring, adult mentor. Most of the children on our waitlist are boys who are seeking a positive male role model. The volunteer information sessions are open to individuals, couples, and families who are at least 21 years or older and who have a desire to be a role model to a child.
RSVP for the virtual session and get more information by emailing Kate Bickett at volunteer@kidsnkinship.org.
