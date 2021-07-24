Kids ‘n Kinship, a youth mentoring nonprofit that serves at-risk children in Dakota County, is holding a mix of virtual and in-person information sessions for people who are interested in becoming mentors.
The information sessions are scheduled for:
• Monday, Aug. 9, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. – virtual
• Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Heritage Library in Lakeville
• Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. – virtual
• Monday, Sept. 27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Burnhaven Library in Burnsville
RSVP to Kate Bickett at volunteer@kidsnkinship.org for all volunteer sessions.
The need for mentorship is always high in the community, and there’s an immediate need in the Farmington area. There are currently 35 children at Kids ‘n Kinship who are waiting to be matched with a caring adult mentor. The volunteer information sessions are open to individuals, couples, and families who are at least 21 or older and have a desire to be a role model to a child. For more information, visit the website, www.kidsnkinship.org.
