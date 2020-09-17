Kids ‘n Kinship replaced its annual gala on Sept. 13 with “Stick with Mentoring,” an outdoor, safely spaced parking lot celebration at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Lakeville. The event included musical entertainment, dinner, awards presentations and testimonials. The following awards were handed out: Heart of Kinship, Lauren Lupowski; Friend of Kinship, Dan Sjolseth of Superior Service Center; Community Partner, Boeckermann, Grafstrom, Mayer CPAS, and Christian Elder Memorial 15 Year Milestone Award, John Elder. Randy Bailey, representing Rick’s Bike Sale presented a donation to Kids ‘n Kinship. Kids ‘n Kinship is a nonprofit mentor organization serving Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount. It matches individuals, couples and family volunteer mentors with youth in need of support.

Tags

Load comments