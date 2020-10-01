Kirsten Storlie of Lakeville, who mentored a girl through Kids ‘n Kinship for over 10 years, was presented with the first Janet Lekson Memorial Award Sept. 9 at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Lakeville.
Fifteen people, including friends and family members, Dakota Electric representatives and Kids ‘n Kinship board members attended the presentation.
The Janet Lekson Memorial Award is named after local community volunteer and advocate for women and children, Janet Lekson, who died unexpectedly earlier this year. Lekson served on the Kids ‘n Kinship Board of Directors for 15 years, along with many other civic involvements, including serving on the Dakota Electric Association Board. Lekson was presented with a small statue of a woman holding up a child when she resigned from the Kids ‘n Kinship board in 2017.
“Janet’s kind of passion for children and women should never dim. Her lifetime of giving should live on. Therefore I would love for you to carry her spirit in the statue everywhere it may go. I hope it teaches kindness, acceptance, strength, perseverance and love. That is who she was, especially to her family,” Lekson’s daughter said.
The traveling award will be presented each year to a person who has demonstrated the qualities Lekson demonstrated.
