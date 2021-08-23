Over the past 49 years, Kids ‘n Kinship volunteers have transformed the lives of thousands of youths by mentoring them toward success in school, relationships and in their future workplace. This year, the organization has found a creative way to gather; replacing its annual gala with an open-air event featuring food trucks, a wine and beer pull, an online auction and a night of reconnection.
Kids ‘n Kinship is a nonprofit mentoring organization serving Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount. It matches individuals, couples and family volunteer mentors with youths in need of support.
On Sunday, Sept. 12, Kids ‘n Kinship invites adults to support area youth by attending its annual fundraising event, themed “Mentoring Amplifies” at the Buck Hill Event Center area that expands outside. Back once again to serve as emcee is Jim Backstrom, former longtime Dakota County attorney.
Guests can sample food truck fare from PJ’s Grill and Potter’s Pasties. Appetizers and drinks will be available as well as a dessert donated by Jonny Pops. Throughout the night, guests can participate in the wine and beer pull, the electronics raffle and enjoy dessert and live music entertainment.
There will be an online silent auction that runs Aug. 26 to Sept. 9. Larger items can be picked up the day of the event; gift cards will be mailed to the winners. Person-to-person contact will be as limited as possible to ensure everyone’s health and safety.
“Our volunteer committee has once again pulled together a great event concept that will provide attendees with a safe way to gather and provide the community with a fun and tasty way to support youth mentoring,” said Kids ‘n Kinship Director Jan Belmore. “Kids ‘n Kinship is proud to play such an important role in the healthy development of our community. Funds raised at the event will go toward the training, matching and supervision of volunteer mentors with youth.”
Of the youths that have interacted with Kids ‘n Kinship, 99% report a positive connection with their mentor; 95% have decreased isolation and 96% show an absence or decrease in serious behaviors.
Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/cxj8e2r2. Businesses can connect with a diverse, community-oriented audience and support local mentoring through multiple levels of event sponsorships, ranging from $250 to $5,000. Easy-to-mail auction items such as gift cards are also needed. Contact Belmore at director@kidsnkinship.org for details.
For more information about mentoring or the gala, go to kidsnkinship.org or call 952-892-6368.
