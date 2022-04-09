More than 150 people are expected to participate in the 23rd annual Kids ‘n Kinship Bowlathon on Saturday, May 7.
This year’s event will run from 1-3 p.m. at Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave. in Apple Valley. This year marks the organization’s 50th anniversary of serving the community’s youth.
“The Bowlathon is perfect for corporate team building, student groups or focused fun with family and friends. It provides companies and individuals with a couple of hours filled with laughter and excitement. The added joy is helping a quality youth mentor program. This year’s goal is to raise $10,000 and with your help, we can do that,” Kids ‘n Kinship Director Jan Belmore said in a statement.
Community members can sign up for the event, which will be preceded by an online auction April 22 to May 6. This year, participants can bowl at Bogart’s Entertainment Center or virtually at their home. Businesses, churches, community groups, students, neighbors, families, and friends can form teams and bowl “alongside” Kids ‘n Kinship youth and their mentors.
Companies, groups, families, and students can register a team. Individual bowlers are also welcome. To participate, each bowler must register and donate $25. Each registered team member will receive a welcome packet in the mail including a gift item from Kids ‘n Kinship.
Boeckermann Grafston & Mayer-CPA, Wings Financial Credit Union, Bogart’s Entertainment Center, Media Relations Agency and Thrivent are the major sponsors for this year’s Bowlathon. Additional companies and groups can also become sponsors. Kids ‘n Kinship will recognize supporters in its newsletter, website, social media and on the sponsor banner at Bogart’s.
Bowling registration and more information about sponsorships or donating to the silent auction can be found at tinyurl.com/2p8usx9w.
Kids ‘n Kinship is a nonprofit mentoring organization that matches youth who have a need for an additional supportive relationship with carefully screened adult volunteers. Once a match has been made, volunteers spend one to four hours per week with the youth. Typical activities might include hanging out together, playing games, attending sporting events, sharing hobbies, cooking, taking walks, or going to the movies. Volunteers make a one-year commitment to the program. Learn more about Kids ‘n Kinship at www.kidsnkinship.org.
